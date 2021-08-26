Public Mobile launches another 2GB bonus data promo

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile launched another 2GB bonus data flash sale running until August 31.
Following a similar flash sale that ended August 20th, Public is once again offering new customers 2GB of recurring bonus data if they activate a $35+ plan online. This time, customers have until 11:59pm ET on August 31st.
As before, those interested in taking advantage of the offer will need to submit their email address to Public here, receive their promo code and then activate an eligible plan online. Public’s post notes the promo code is 2GBBONUS, but still directs users to submit their email.
As before, the bonus data will stick on the account until users change their rate plan. The data will also expire on accounts that become inactive.
Public warns that it can take up to two business days for bonus data to apply, and notes that promo isn’t stackable with other offers.
Finally, you’ll need to get a Public Mobile SIM card to activate your plan. You can order them directly from Public, get them from Amazon Canada (which still has the Public SIM on sale for $6.95, down from $10) or go pick one up at a local retailer.
Those interested can check out Public’s blog post about the 2GB bonus data for more details.
