The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are looking to be a lot more popular than last year’s models.
According to The Korea Herald, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have accounted for more than 450,000 pre-orders, which might not seem like a lot, but in comparison, the Fold 2 only accounted for 80,000 pre-orders.
The Korea Herald says that total pre-orders can reach up to 800,000.
Interestingly, The Korea Herald reports that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 are doing even better than the company’s other handsets. Preorders are for the foldables are twice that of the S21 and 1.5 times of the Note 20, both released last year.
It’s worth mentioning that these numbers likely only consider South Korean pre-orders. However, Samsung has come out to say that the pre-order volume of these handsets is already “outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021.” While Samsung hasn’t confirmed any specific numbers outright, an analyst firm Strategy Analytics estimated that Samsung sold about two million foldables globally. This year, the firm estimates that the South Korean company would sell about 5.2 million units.
If you’re considering Samsung’s Z Flip 3 yourself, my review of the device should be up on MobileSyrup in the next couple of days. Until then you can check out our camera comparison video here.
Source: The Korea Herald
Comments