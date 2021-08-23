Instagram is getting rid of swipe up links in favour of tappable link stickers

Instagram is informing users via in-app pop-up notifications that the swipe-up method for accessing links will be phased out on August 30th. These will be replaced by new tappable link stickers that will redirect you to the website in question.
IG said the swipe up links will go away starting from Aug 30 and that I should use the “link sticker”
… but I searched my Stories Sticker sheet and I’m not seeing the link sticker at all (not rolled out to me).
Does that mean I’ll lose the ability to add links to my Stories?
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 23, 2021
The same was confirmed by Instagram in a statement given to The Verge, with the reason being to “streamline the stories creation experience” and offer more “creative control” to the users with the ability to alter the look of said stickers.
Another advantage that tappable link stickers will bring is that that they will allow users to respond to stories with links, which was previously not possible due to both functions sharing the same swipe-up gesture.
According to the official statement received by The Verge, Instagram will begin rolling out the new feature to individuals who already had swipe-up (to swipe up, users must be verified or have a minimum of 10,000 followers) enabled and that the company is “currently exploring” the idea of expanding it to additional users.
Image credit: @samsheffer
Via: The Verge
