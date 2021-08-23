PREVIOUS
Instagram is getting rid of swipe up links in favour of tappable link stickers

Instagram will begin rolling out the new feature to individuals who already had swipe-up

Instagram is informing users via in-app pop-up notifications that the swipe-up method for accessing links will be phased out on August 30th. These will be replaced by new tappable link stickers that will redirect you to the website in question.

The same was confirmed by Instagram in a statement given to The Verge, with the reason being to “streamline the stories creation experience” and offer more “creative control” to the users with the ability to alter the look of said stickers.

Another advantage that tappable link stickers will bring is that that they will allow users to respond to stories with links, which was previously not possible due to both functions sharing the same swipe-up gesture.

According to the official statement received by The Verge, Instagram will begin rolling out the new feature to individuals who already had swipe-up (to swipe up, users must be verified or have a minimum of 10,000 followers) enabled and that the company is “currently exploring” the idea of expanding it to additional users.

