iPhone XS joins Public Mobile’s ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ phone catalogue

The phone is on sale for $521

Aug 20, 2021

4:57 PM EDT

Public Mobile has announced that its ‘Community Picks’ program winner for new phones joining its Certified Pre-Owned Phones catalogue is the iPhone XS, bringing the smartphone’s price down to $521.

Once the phone is sold out, the deal is gone forever, says Public Mobile. The iPhone XS is available in ‘Gold’ and ‘Space Grey.’

The iPhone XS devices are in ‘Great’ condition, which according to Public Mobile, means that the smartphones are “..are just a couple of nicks and scuffs shy of perfect, but have passed all inspections and are the best opportunity for a great phone on a budget.”

The iPhone XS will go up in price after August 26th, but it’s unclear by how much.

Source: Public Mobile 

