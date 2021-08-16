ZTE Axon 30 5G releasing globally on September 9 for roughly $625 CAD

ZTE, in its ever-slow release of the ZTE Axon 30, has revealed that the phone is finally going up for sale on September 9th.
The company says the Axon 30 will cost $499 USD (roughly, $626 CAD), putting it squarely into the mid-range section of the smartphone landscape. That said, it comes with a Snapdragon 870G and an under-display selfie camera, suggesting it may be able to punch above its weight class.
On the front, it’s going to have a 120Hz 6.92-inch screen with a 20.5:9 cinema-grade widescreen display ratio. The company hasn’t shared the display’s resolution, but it mentions 10-bit colour depth, which points to it being higher quality.
On the back, the company is working on the camera prowess with an AI quad-camera array. This includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a wide-angle lens, a macro shooter and a depth-of-field sensor. We’ll have to wait for our full review before we truly see how good it is, but I really liked the camera in the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, so I have high hopes here.
The phone also has 5G, a 4200mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging and all of that is packed into a body that’s a stunning 7.8mm thin. This is 2mm thinner than the already slight ZTE Axon 30 Ultra.
This phone will be up for sale on ZTE’s website, but stay tuned to MobileSyrup for a full review in the coming weeks.
