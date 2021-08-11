Following months of rumours, Samsung has finally officially unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell folding smartphone.
To start, the Z Flip 3 is slimmer than the Z Flip 5G when both folded and unfolded. Additionally, the foldable smartphone offers a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display when unfolded. Moreover, its ‘Cover Screen’ is redesigned and comes in at a larger 1.9 inches. You can now use the tiny screen for tasks like Samsung Pay, Quick Setting Widgets and most importantly, to check notifications more clearly.
Further, when the phone is folded shut, you’re still able to take pictures and view them on the Cover Screen. You can also customize the Cover Screen to match the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Watch faces.
Additionally, the foldable device sports a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, two 12-megapixel rear-facing shooters, a 10-megapixel selfie camera and more.
The Z Flip 3 is also IPX8 waterproof, features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and includes an ‘Armor Aluminum Frame,’ Samsung’s term for the metal that runs along the foldable sides.
The device comes in ‘Cream,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Lavender’ and ‘Phantom Black.’ It also comes in ‘Gray,’ ‘White’ and ‘Pink,’ but these are Samsung Exclusive colours that might not make their way to Canada.
The 128GB Z Flip 3 costs $1,259.99 and the 256GB variant (Phantom Black only) costs $1,329.99 and is available at a variety of retailers, carriers and the Samsung Experience Store. The device releases on August 27th.
Alongside the Z Flip 3, Samsung also announced the Z Fold 3 during its unpacked event.
