JBL’s Tune 500BT Bluetooth headphones are 54% off for today only

Aug 10, 2021

11:42 AM EDT

Buy at Best Buy for $35.99 (save $44).

Noise-cancelling cans are a game-changer for coping with noisy commutes, rowdy roommates, and the open-concept offices many of us may soon return to.

But if noise cancelling isn’t a feature you need—or if you dislike the dreaded “eardrum suck” feeling that some of them create—there’s no sense in ponying up $300+ for quality Bluetooth headphones.

In those instances, JBL’s Tune 500BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones get the job done with solid sound, simple pairing, and all the multitasking gestures and features you’d expect from a top-tier brand.

And for today only, they’re just $35.99 (save $44) at Best Buy Canada.

