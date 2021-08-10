JBL’s Tune 500BT Bluetooth headphones are 54% off for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $35.99 (save $44).
Noise-cancelling cans are a game-changer for coping with noisy commutes, rowdy roommates, and the open-concept offices many of us may soon return to.
But if noise cancelling isn’t a feature you need—or if you dislike the dreaded “eardrum suck” feeling that some of them create—there’s no sense in ponying up $300+ for quality Bluetooth headphones.
In those instances, JBL’s Tune 500BT on-ear Bluetooth headphones get the job done with solid sound, simple pairing, and all the multitasking gestures and features you’d expect from a top-tier brand.
And for today only, they’re just $35.99 (save $44) at Best Buy Canada.
