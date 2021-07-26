PREVIOUS|
News

New leak indicates Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport a 4-megapixel selfie shooter

The Fold 3's 4-megapixel under display camera reportedly features AI that aims to improve picture quality

Jul 26, 2021

2:57 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Z Flip

It’s that time of the year when seemingly countless leaks appear about a variety of upcoming smartphones.

The latest leak from credible leaker Evan Blass has revealed more information about Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

According to this latest leak, the Z Flip 3’s internal screen measures in at 6.7-inches and a its cover display comes in at 1.9-inches. Additionally, the handset offers two 12-megapixel rear shooters and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Z Fold 3, on the other hand, features a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch external panel. Additionally, it sports three 12-megapixel rear-facing shooters, a 10-megapixel selfie shooter on the cover display and a 4-megapixel selfie shooter on the inner display. Blass says also there will be two versions of the S Pen, including the S-Pen Pro and Fold Edition. It’s currently unclear what the differences between these S Pens are.

The devices will also offer IPX8 water and dust resistance, which was also recently leaked by Max Weinbach. IPX8 water and dust resistance means that the phone hasn’t been tested against solids like sand and dust, but that it can be submerged underwater for more than one metre.

According to another leaker, Ice Universe, the Z Fold 3’s 4-megapixel under-display camera (UDC) will use AI to improve its quality. However, the smartphone’s shooter won’t offer the same quality as a regular selfie camera. It’s worth noting that Samsung’s device will offer two selfie shooters and will also likely let users use the rear-facing camera to take selfies like the Z Fold 2.

Samsung will likely officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 on August 11th alongside the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2. 

Source: @evleaks, @UniverseIce

Related Articles

News

Jul 13, 2021

2:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to feature 6.7-inch 120Hz display according to regulatory listing

News

Jul 12, 2021

10:10 AM EDT

Samsung’s entire August Unpacked lineup leaks: Galaxy Z fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE and more

News

Jul 26, 2021

4:06 PM EDT

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 high-res renders leave nothing to surprise

Resources

Jul 25, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pixel foldable and iPhone 13 leaks from this past week

Comments