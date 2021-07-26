It’s that time of the year when seemingly countless leaks appear about a variety of upcoming smartphones.
The latest leak from credible leaker Evan Blass has revealed more information about Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Few upcoming foldable details.
Z Flip3
– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays
– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie)
Z Fold3
– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays
– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)
– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)
Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 26, 2021
According to this latest leak, the Z Flip 3’s internal screen measures in at 6.7-inches and a its cover display comes in at 1.9-inches. Additionally, the handset offers two 12-megapixel rear shooters and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Z Fold 3, on the other hand, features a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch external panel. Additionally, it sports three 12-megapixel rear-facing shooters, a 10-megapixel selfie shooter on the cover display and a 4-megapixel selfie shooter on the inner display. Blass says also there will be two versions of the S Pen, including the S-Pen Pro and Fold Edition. It’s currently unclear what the differences between these S Pens are.
The devices will also offer IPX8 water and dust resistance, which was also recently leaked by Max Weinbach. IPX8 water and dust resistance means that the phone hasn’t been tested against solids like sand and dust, but that it can be submerged underwater for more than one metre.
Regarding the UDC of the Galaxy Z Fold3, it uses AI algorithms to assist, and the picture quality is not bad. Although it cannot reach the level of a normal front camera, I believe that the picture quality of Fold3 is the best among several UDC phones to be released soon.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 24, 2021
According to another leaker, Ice Universe, the Z Fold 3’s 4-megapixel under-display camera (UDC) will use AI to improve its quality. However, the smartphone’s shooter won’t offer the same quality as a regular selfie camera. It’s worth noting that Samsung’s device will offer two selfie shooters and will also likely let users use the rear-facing camera to take selfies like the Z Fold 2.
Samsung will likely officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 on August 11th alongside the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2.
Source: @evleaks, @UniverseIce
