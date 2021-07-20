Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund now open for applications

Bell has announced that the 2021 ‘Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund’ is now accepting applications from organizations.
The fund supports organizations working to increase access to culturally informed mental health and well-being support with the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.
“Recognizing the impacts of racism and social injustice, the Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund works to address the specific mental health needs of ethno-cultural communities across Canada,” said Mary Deacon, the chair of Bell Let’s Talk, in a statement.
The Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund was launched in July 2020 and provides grants of up to $200,000 to organizations working to address the mental health impacts of systemic racism.
Bell notes that the funding process is informed by a team of health experts, persons with lived experience and BIPOC community leaders that reviews applications and selects grant recipients.
Registered charities, non-profits and other community organizations can now apply for grants, which will be disbursed in early 2022.
Source: Bell
