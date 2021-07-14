PREVIOUS
OnePlus Nord 2 specs leak with up to 12GB of RAM and 90Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly come in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Woods

Jul 14, 2021

3:49 PM EDT

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 specs have leaked online, as shared by 91Mobiles and the leaker Yogesh Bar.

According to the leak, the phone will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage with a 4,500mAh battery and 65 wired Warp Charge.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will also offer a 50-megapixel camera sensor, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the front, the Nord 2 will also sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2 will come in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Woods.

With the OnePlus Nord N200 recently coming to Canada, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Nord 2 in the North as well.

Source: 91mobiles

