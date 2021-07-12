PREVIOUS
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumoured to launch with 200-megapixel camera

The phone is rumoured to launch in January

Jul 12, 2021

2:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy S21 Ultra

A new report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer a 200-megapixel main camera.

Additionally, the leak suggests that the handset will launch in January 2022. This new report comes from the South Korean publication Pulse News

According to the publication’s sources, Olympus has partnered with Samsung to launch a 5-lens 200-megapixel primary shooter. Additionally, the report indicates that the smartphone will be compatible with the company’s S Pen-branded stylus.

The S Pen was also compatible with the S21 Ultra as well.

The S21 also launched in January, so it’s not shocking that Samsung’s S22 series is also releasing in January as well.

It’s worth noting that this is only a rumour and months away, so it’s important to approach this leak with a grain of salt.

Source: Pulse News, Via: GSM Arena 

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 12, 2021

11:56 AM EDT

Fido is offering the TCL 20 Pro 5G for $20/month

News

Jul 12, 2021

7:32 AM EDT

Google Keep getting new background options for notes on iOS, Android

News

Jul 12, 2021

10:10 AM EDT

Samsung’s entire August Unpacked lineup leaks: Galaxy Z fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE and more

News

Jul 8, 2021

11:09 AM EDT

OnePlus says it’s throttling the OnePlus 9 to save battery life

Comments