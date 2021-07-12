Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumoured to launch with 200-megapixel camera

A new report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer a 200-megapixel main camera.
Additionally, the leak suggests that the handset will launch in January 2022. This new report comes from the South Korean publication Pulse News.
According to the publication’s sources, Olympus has partnered with Samsung to launch a 5-lens 200-megapixel primary shooter. Additionally, the report indicates that the smartphone will be compatible with the company’s S Pen-branded stylus.
The S Pen was also compatible with the S21 Ultra as well.
The S21 also launched in January, so it’s not shocking that Samsung’s S22 series is also releasing in January as well.
It’s worth noting that this is only a rumour and months away, so it’s important to approach this leak with a grain of salt.
Source: Pulse News, Via: GSM Arena
