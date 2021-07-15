Get ‘Perfect’ and ‘Almost Perfect’ refurbished iPhone SE (2020) from Fizz

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new iPhone but don’t want to pay full price, now is your chance.
According to a post on RedFlagDeals by user ‘kanata2004,’ Fizz is offering ‘Perfect’ and ‘Almost Perfect’ refurbished (Fizz calls it Preloved) 64GB iPhone SE (2020) for $240 and $200 respectively. For reference, a new 2020 iPhone SE retails for $615.
Fizz explains the difference between the two refurbished categories:
Perfect: “A Perfect phone was slightly used. You might see some negligible traces of wear if you look very closely.”
Almost perfect: “An Almost perfect phone was previously used. You may see a few marks or traces of light wear such as minor scratches. But overall, this type of phone is in very good condition.”
Additionally, these ‘preloved’ devices are inspected by certified technicians, come with Fizz’s 6-month warranty and free delivery, so you can rest assured that you’re buying what you’re seeing.
The iPhone SE (2020) is available in Black, White and Product Red colourways.
To learn more about the promotion or purchase the iPhone SE from Fizz, click here.
Image credit: Fizz
Source: Fizz, Via: RFD – kanata2004
