Indoor movie theatres will finally reopen in Ontario on July 16

The Government of Ontario is officially moving the province into ‘Step 3’ of its reopening plan, which will see the long-awaited return of indoor theatres.
Cineplex theatres re-open across the province on Friday, July 16! Just in time for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow, #F9 The Fast Saga, #SpaceJamMovie and more! pic.twitter.com/sQS0esavN4
This means that Ontarians can finally go back to indoor cinemas starting July 16th, the same day Space Jam: A New Legacy releases. Other big recent releases include Black Widow, F9 and A Quiet Place Part II.
Indoor theatres have been closed in most places of the province since November, and all regions since March. On June 11th, drive-in theatres were allowed to operate under Step 1 of the reopening plan, which was the only way to see movies that didn’t offer any streaming option, like F9 or A Quiet Place Part II.
As part of the reopening guidelines, indoor cinemas are required to cap capacity at 50 percent. At Cineplex, this means that you’ll need to pre-purchase tickets online or via its mobile app. Cineplex says more information on when tickets will be sold will come on Wednesday, July 14th.
Update 09/07/2021 at 1:07pm ET — Updated with confirmation from Cineplex about when tickets go live.
