PREVIOUS|
News

Indoor movie theatres will finally reopen in Ontario on July 16

Theatres have been closed in most Ontario regions since the holidays

Jul 9, 2021

12:56 PM EDT

0 comments

F9 Dom and Letty

The Government of Ontario is officially moving the province into ‘Step 3’ of its reopening plan, which will see the long-awaited return of indoor theatres.

This means that Ontarians can finally go back to indoor cinemas starting July 16th, the same day Space Jam: A New Legacy releases. Other big recent releases include Black WidowF9 and A Quiet Place Part II.

Indoor theatres have been closed in most places of the province since November, and all regions since March. On June 11th, drive-in theatres were allowed to operate under Step 1 of the reopening plan, which was the only way to see movies that didn’t offer any streaming option, like F9 or A Quiet Place Part II.

As part of the reopening guidelines, indoor cinemas are required to cap capacity at 50 percent. At Cineplex, this means that you’ll need to pre-purchase tickets online or via its mobile app. Cineplex says more information on when tickets will be sold will come on Wednesday, July 14th.

Image credit: Universal

Source: Government of Ontario

Update 09/07/2021 at 1:07pm ET — Updated with confirmation from Cineplex about when tickets go live.

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 23, 2021

11:37 AM EDT

Telus brings back exclusive $65/15GB plan for new Ontario customers until June 30

News

Jun 22, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

City of Brampton to be Ontario’s first to deploy an electric fire truck

News

Jun 23, 2021

4:00 PM EDT

Municipality-led project to bring high-speed internet to over 60,000 homes in Ontario

Comments