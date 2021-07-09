Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $75+ online

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $75.
The points work out to $25 in value. This offer is available until July 11th.
It’s also worth noting that Shoppers is offering a single-use 20x point coupon until July 11th, which nets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.
On a normal day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.
Learn more about these offers here. Learn more about PC Optimum points here.
