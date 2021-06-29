Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in July

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls, have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in July:
Amazon
- Five Feet Apart (July 1st)
- Superstore (July 1st)
- Homeland (July 1st)
- American Horror Story (July 1st)
- Glee (July 1st)
- Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (July 1st)
- Bob’s Burgers (July 15)
- New Girl (July 15)
- Sons Of Anarchy (July 15)
- Happy Endings (July 21st)
- Private Practice (July 21st)
Netflix
- The Mummy (July 5th)
- The Mummy Returns (July 5th)
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (July 5th)
- The Scorpion King(July 5th)
- Ted (July 5th)
- Ted 2 (July 5th)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (July 23rd)
- Titanic (July 31st)
Crave
- Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny (July 5th)
- Bulletproof 2: rematch (July 6th)
- Mighty Ships: season 3 (July 6th)
- General Magic (July 8th)
- It: Chapter Two (July 10th)
- Mighty Ships: season 2 (July 11th)
- American Woman (July 12th)
- Maiden (July 15th)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 15th)
- The Art of Self Defense (July 19th)
- Mighty Ships: season 1 (July 21st)
- The Tomorrow Man (July 1st)
- How to Deal (July 23rd)
- There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (July 24th)
- The Goldfinch (July 25th)
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 (July 26th)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (July 26th)
- Casual: seasons 1-4 (July 30th)
- Blast From The Past (July 31st)
- Body Heat (July 31st)
- Cowboys & Aliens (July 31st)
- Deliver Us From Evil (July 31st)
- Die Hard (July 31st)
- Die Hard 2 (July 31st)
- Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard (July 31st)
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance (July 31st)
- A Good Die to Die Hard (July 31st)
- Don’t Think Twice (July 31st)
- Downtown Abbey Movie (July 31st)
- Endless Love (2014) (July 31st)
- Foxcatcher (July 31st)
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) (July 31st)
- The Kill Team (July 31st)
- Life As We Know It (2010) (July 31st)
- Little Woman: season 1, episodes 1-3 (July 31st)
- My Girl (July 31st)
- The Perfect Storm (July 31st)
- Prime (July 31st)
- Ready or Not (July 31st)
- Reality Bites (July 31st)
- Rush (July 31st)
- Sex Tape (July 31st)
- Single White Female (July 31st)
- Snatch (July 31st)
- Sniper: Legacy (July 31st)
- So I Married An Axe Murderer (July 31st)
- The Sweet Hereafter (July 31st)
- The Theory of Everything (July 31st)
- The Town (July 31st)
- Unforgiven (July 31st)
- The Wedding Planner (July 31st)
- Western Stars (July 31st)
- You’ve Got Mail (July 31st)
Comments