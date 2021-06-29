This 25-inch frameless gaming monitor is currently on sale for $230

PREVIOUS
Amazon Canada currently has the 25-inch AOC G2590FX, a 144Hz full HD gaming monitor on sale.

The monitor features a 1ms response time and is currently available for $230 instead of the regular $270 price tag.

The 27-inch monitor HD monitor can output a smooth 1920 x 1080 resolution, all while supporting adaptive FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to minimize tearing and stuttering. Additionally, the monitor also features a low blue light mode along with flicker-free technology to get the most out of your game or work session without causing a strain on your eyes.

The AOC display comes with two HDMI 1.4 ports, a display port 1.2, a 3.5 mm audio jack and four USB 3.0 ports.

If you’re looking for a new monitor with a fast refresh rate and quick response time, all while not burning a hole in your pocket, the 25-inch AOC G2590FX is a solid option.

To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it, click here.

