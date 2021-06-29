This 25-inch frameless gaming monitor is currently on sale for $230

Amazon Canada currently has the 25-inch AOC G2590FX, a 144Hz full HD gaming monitor on sale.
The monitor features a 1ms response time and is currently available for $230 instead of the regular $270 price tag.
The 27-inch monitor HD monitor can output a smooth 1920 x 1080 resolution, all while supporting adaptive FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to minimize tearing and stuttering. Additionally, the monitor also features a low blue light mode along with flicker-free technology to get the most out of your game or work session without causing a strain on your eyes.
The AOC display comes with two HDMI 1.4 ports, a display port 1.2, a 3.5 mm audio jack and four USB 3.0 ports.
If you’re looking for a new monitor with a fast refresh rate and quick response time, all while not burning a hole in your pocket, the 25-inch AOC G2590FX is a solid option.
To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it, click here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon
Comments