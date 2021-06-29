Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in July 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.
Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in July:
- Top Chef Amateurs: season 1 (from Friday, July 2nd)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (from Monday, July 12th)
- Dress to Impress: season 1 & 2 (from July 10th)
- Charmed to Death: season 1 (from July 19th)
- Notorious: The Girl in the Box (from July 18th)
Continuing Series
- Shahs of Sunset: season 9 (Mondays)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta: season 8 (Mondays)
- Snapped: season 29 (Mondays)
- Below Deck: Mediterranean: season 6 (Tuesdays)
- Watch What Happens Live: season 18 (Tuesdays – Sundays)
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 13 (Wednesdays)
- Botched: season 7A (Wednesdays)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Thursdays)
- Family Karma: season 2 (Thursdays)
- Million Dollar Listing New York: season 9 (Fridays)
- Reunion Road Trip: season (Fridays)
- Top Chef: season 18 (Fridays)
The price of Hayu increased earlier this month — read more on that here.
