Samsung announces Galaxy MWC Virtual Event for June 28

Samsung has announced a new Galaxy MWC Virtual Event for June 28th. The event will be on YouTube and live-streamed at 7:15pm CET (1:15pm ET)
At the event, we’ll see its vision for the future of smartwatches, more about security enhancements and innovations that are designed to give users protection.
At this event, we don’t expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Z Flip 3.
Nonetheless, it should be interesting to see what Samsung has in store with its smartwatches. At Google I/O we learned that Google is now working with Samsung on Wear OS. Together, the companies will merge their strengths to provide a platform with better battery life, lots of apps and better fitness tracking.
So this next Samsung smartwatch could very likely be a Wear OS device and not Tizen like in previous years.
Source: Samsung
