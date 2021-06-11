PREVIOUS|
Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage is now available

There's also a demo so you can test the game out before you buy it

Jun 11, 2021

4:29 PM EDT

One of the more intriguing recent games to be shown off for the Nintendo Switch is Game Builder Garage, and after surprisingly little hype, it’s already available.

The title, which costs $40 in Canada, allows players to create their own games within it. In a sense, it reminds me of Project Spark or Dreams, but done in a more approachable, Nintendo way.

Game Builder Garage uses visual programming, which is similar to how many entry-level coding games and courses for kids are structured. It’s also compatible with mouse and keyboard controls. Overall, this should ideally make it easier for most people to pick up and learn.

Nintendo even offers a demo of Game Builder Garage so you can test the experience out for yourself before buying the full game.

I’d suggest most people give this a shot before buying the game. I know that I’m really excited to try it out, but I’m still unsure if I’m going to download the full game.

