AirPods Pro and Max to get Spatial Audio with Apple TV later this year

After adding ‘Spatial Audio’ functionality to the AirPods on iOS, Apple will bring the feature to its M1 Macs and Apple TV with the release of tvOS 15. The new feature was announced at WWDC 2021 and Apple will update tvOS and M1 Macs later this year to allow AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users to enable spatial audio.
Users will be able to replicate Dolby Atmos while streaming video or movies using Spatial Audio on Apple TV without the need for a complex speaker setup.
Spatial Audio was previously only available on iOS devices.
Apple did not reveal a specific date or month for when tvOS 15 will be released.
However, AirPods Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for Apple Music is rolling out today with support for songs from artists like Canada’s The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. Apple says thousands of songs will be available at launch, but a specific number hasn’t been announced.
But that’s not all. Apple is making FaceTime a major video chat competitor with the addition of several new features, including spatial audio. Read more about it here.
