Today only, give Dad Braun’s Series 9 wet/dry shaver for $80 off

Buy at Best Buy for $269 (save $80)
Unless the dad on your Father’s Day list has used the pandemic to embrace the bearded life—or if he’ll need to shear off his “yeard” before heading back to the office—the Braun Series 9 wet/dry shaver could be the way to go.
The cordless, pivoting design makes it perfect for quick shaves in the shower, and its 60 minutes of lithium-ion battery life make recharging a rare occurrence. It also comes with a handy travel case and overseas adaptability for when work trips become a thing again.
And for today only, you can buy it at a discount dad would be proud of: $269 (save $80) at Best Buy Canada.
Check it out, along with other Father’s Day gifts, on the retailer’s site.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments