Nokia and SaskTel partner to deploy new technology to support faster broadband speeds

Nokia has announced that it’s working with SaskTel to deliver gigabit speeds across Saskatchewan.
The carrier will deploy Nokia’s XGS-PON technology to its existing and future fibre-served communities, starting with Regina and Saskatoon.
Nokia notes that the technology will support faster broadband speeds and support SaskTel’s ‘maxTV’ and ‘maxTV stream’ services and its in-home Wi-Fi service. The new technology will allow customers to easily stream HD video, play multiplayer games and access telehealth.
“SaskTel has chosen our broad portfolio of fixed network solutions spanning copper, cable, fiber and wireless to bring an exciting and immersive broadband experience to every customer it reaches,” said Jeffery Maddox, the president of Nokia Canada, in a statement.
“Together, we are connecting Canadians and delivering future-proofed speeds that will scale to meet evolving broadband requirements.”
Nokia says the new technology will allow Sasktel to continue to evolve broadband services to meet the changing needs of customers.
“Nokia is our trusted partner as we continue to improve our networks to meet the increasing demands of digitalization in businesses and in the home,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett, in a statement.
The company outlines that the rise of video conferencing tools and large file sharing has driven the importance of strong upload speeds.
Source: Nokia
