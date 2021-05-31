Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are exclusive to Xbox Series X/S for two years

It finally makes sense why Sony hasn’t opted to support Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos surround sound with the PlayStation 5.
According to a now-removed Xbox Wire France blog post, Microsoft has console exclusivity for both forms of technology for the next two years. Microsoft likely has plans to make an official announcement during E3.
The Xbox Series X and Series S have supported Dolby Atmos since the consoles’ release in November. The Xbox One has also supported the 3D virtual surround sound technology since 2017. However, to use Dolby Atmos on Xbox consoles or PC, you need to pay a $15 USD (roughly $18 CAD) fee.
DTS Headphone: X on the Xbox also charges a similar fee, while Microsoft’s Windows Sonic is entirely free. It’s also worth noting that Xbox Wireless Headset owners will get free access to Atmos on Xbox and PC until September.
On the HDR side of things, Microsoft has been testing Dolby Vision gaming on the Xbox Series X/S for the last few months. For example, the company recently expanded its Dolby Vision HDR gaming test to include Xbox Insider Alpha ring users. It’s unclear if all games will support Dolby Vision or if the feature is only coming to select titles.
While Dolby Vision is widely established as one of the highest-end forms of HDR in the television and movie space, this marks the first time the technology is being used for gaming.
