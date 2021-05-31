Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in June 2021

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its CBC Gem video streaming service in June.
June 1st
- CBC Music in Studio at the Junos: The Block Session at 5pm PT/8pm ET
- Glowbies (CBC Kids)
- National Indigenous History Month Collection — As The Smoke Rises, Êmîcêtôsêt: Many Bloodlines, Jordan River Anderson: The Messenger, Keep Going My Daughter, Lost Moccasin, Maliglutit, One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuck, Our People Will Be Healed, Pandemic: At the End of the World, Red Chef Revival, Sggaawaay K’uuna and When the Children Left
- Pride Collection — Anne+, Deep in Vogue (Canadian exclusive premiere), I Am Skylar, I Like Girls, This Close (Season 2), Woman on Fire
June 2nd
- CBC Music in Studio at the Junos: The Jazz Session at 5pm PT/8pm ET
June 3rd
- CBC Music in Studio at the Junos: Reclaimed Session at 5pm PT/8pm ET
June 4th
- Blackstone (Season 4)
- Bluebird
- Call the Midwife (Season 7)
- DNA (Canadian exclusive premiere)
- Juno Opening Night Awards at 5pm PT/8pm ET
June 5th
- Juno Songwriters Circle at 5pm PT/8pm ET
June 18th
- Bump (Canadian exclusive premiere)
- CBC Presents: Blame it on Rio
- CBC Presents: Never Stop
- CBC Presents: Represent
June 25th
- Japan with Sue Perkins
“Late June”
- CBC Presents: In Our Blood
- CBC Presents: The Fastest Lane
Additionally, CBC teased that July’s new Gem content will include The Day, Head High and Suits (based on U.S. format).
Find out what came to CBC Gem in May here.
CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Comments