The five best deals in tech this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we have deals for Samsung TVs, Logitech mice, and Nintendo Switch games.
Samsung 75 inch 4K QLED TV
Samsung’s mid-range 75 inch TV is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Q60T is a QLED display with HDR, built-in voice assistant compatibility, and a 4K resolution. This is an ideal set if you’re looking to get a beautiful picture in a wall-consuming size. The display’s quantum dot technology does an excellent job of bringing colours to life in 4K.
If you’re looking for a set for gaming though, the 60Hz refresh rate may not cut it if you’re playing at higher frame rates. With that said, this is an excellent TV from Samsung that’s a steal at $300 off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $1498.00
8BitDo SN30 Pro Controller
8BitDo’s fan-favourite controller is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Super Nintendo inspired wireless controller marries the nostalgic feeling of playing with a retro controller, and the features of a modern device.
In its review of the SN30 Pro, PCWorld said “Whether pairing it with your home PC, a gaming laptop at a friend’s house, or even your Nintendo Switch, the SN30 Pro can tackle all of that in a stylish package.” You can get it for a limited time for 15 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $50.99
Catherine: Full Body (Nintendo Switch)
Atlus’ cult-hit, Catherine: Full Body, is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This 2019 remaster of the puzzle game for PS3 and Xbox 360 takes the original puzzle-dating sim gameplay and adds in an entirely new character to spice things up.
In its review, IGN said “Catherine is a timeless classic, and Full Body does a great job of adding meaningful new content and plenty of small tweaks that breathe fresh life into it.” If you’re looking for a wholly original experience, you can pick up Catherine: Full Body for 20 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $39.99
Logitech G305 Mouse
Logitech’s popular wireless gaming mouse is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The G305 is one of the smallest in Logitech’s current lineup, making it an excellent choice for claw and fingertip users.
With its Lightspeed technology, the wireless connection doesn’t introduce any noticeable lag, making it a great choice for gamers that also want a mouse for everyday use. You can grab the Logitech G305 currently for 15 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $59.99
Fifine Condenser Microphone
Fifine’s top-selling microphone is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. If you’re in the market for an external microphone, but don’t want to break the bank, the Fifine mic is a trusted choice for many streamers.
This entry-level condenser microphone has an external gain control knob, a pop filter, and a tripod stand. One drawback is that the included cable that connects the mic to your computer is fairly short, so make sure that your setup can accommodate that. You can improve your audio quality with the Fifine mic for 15 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $61.19
More MobileSyrup Picks for You
Mobilesyrup Mother’s Day Gift Guide [2021 Edition]
Returnal is an often brilliant but sometimes frustrating PS5 gem
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2 now half off on iOS and Android
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments