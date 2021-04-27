PREVIOUS|
News

Vidéotron CEO Jean-François Pruneau stepping down in June

Pruneau is stepping down in order to devote himself to personal investment projects

Apr 27, 2021

9:20 AM EDT

0 comments

Quebecor has announced that Vidéotron president and CEO Jean-François Pruneau is stepping down from his position effective June 4th.

“I am leaving the organization in a good position and with a first-class team to count on as it continues its progress. I thank Pierre Karl for placing his trust in me over the years. It has been a true privilege to lead Videotron,” Pruneau said in a statement.

The company says Pruneau has decided to leave active professional life and devote himself to personal investment projects after 20 years at Vidéotron and Quebecor.

During Pruneau’s time in the position, Vidéotron unveiled its 5G network, continued expanding service throughout Quebec and acquired local cable distributors, Cable Amos and Cablovision Warwick.

“With his strong leadership and business acumen, he has made a vital contribution to the development of our business plan and the solidity of our company,” said Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau in a statement.

Quebecor says Péladeau will take on the role of president of Vidéotron.

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2020

9:24 AM EDT

Vidéotron adds 41,800 mobile subscribers in Q4 2019

News

Apr 26, 2021

5:13 PM EDT

Vidéotron rolls out new ‘Helix Fi 2’ smart gateway

News

Apr 17, 2021

12:32 PM EDT

CRTC sides with Vidéotron in telephone pole access dispute with Bell

News

Jan 15, 2020

8:03 PM EST

Quebecor president announces plans to electrify 1,100 vehicles

Comments