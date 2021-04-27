Vidéotron CEO Jean-François Pruneau stepping down in June

Quebecor has announced that Vidéotron president and CEO Jean-François Pruneau is stepping down from his position effective June 4th.
“I am leaving the organization in a good position and with a first-class team to count on as it continues its progress. I thank Pierre Karl for placing his trust in me over the years. It has been a true privilege to lead Videotron,” Pruneau said in a statement.
The company says Pruneau has decided to leave active professional life and devote himself to personal investment projects after 20 years at Vidéotron and Quebecor.
During Pruneau’s time in the position, Vidéotron unveiled its 5G network, continued expanding service throughout Quebec and acquired local cable distributors, Cable Amos and Cablovision Warwick.
“With his strong leadership and business acumen, he has made a vital contribution to the development of our business plan and the solidity of our company,” said Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau in a statement.
Quebecor says Péladeau will take on the role of president of Vidéotron.
