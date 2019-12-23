Quebecor’s Vidéotron has acquired Télédistribution Amos (Cable Amos) and its network, which will now allow residents in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec region have services.
A press release indicated that the acquisition will close in the spring of 2020 and is subject to approval by Innovation, Science and Industry Canada. After all approvals are finished, Vidéotron expects to meet with residents to “offer its products and services in the rest of the region.”
“We’re serious about establishing ourselves in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, as the transaction we are announcing today shows,” said Jean-François Pruneau, CEO of Vidéotron, said in a release. “As we have been saying, we are evaluating growth opportunities in the region and will seize those that are promising. We are excited about offering our services to local residents.”
The release added that in the area, Cable Amos currently serves Amos, Senneterre, Barraute, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Belcourt, Ste-Gertrude-Manneville, Launay, Trécesson, Berry, Champneuf, La Motte, Landrienne, La Corne, Preissac, St-Felix-de-Dalquier, St-Mathieu-d’Harricana, St-Marc-de-Figuery, La Morandière, Rochebeaucourt, Guyenne, St-Dominique-du-Rosaire, Pikogan and Rivière-Héva.
The residents will now have access to Vidéotron’s new Helix home entertain platform, the carrier noted.
Source: Vidéotron
Comments