City of Calgary partners with Waze to share incident and traffic data

Waze has announced a data-sharing partnership with the city of Calgary as part of its ‘Waze for Cities Data’ program.
The company will provide the city with real-time, anonymous, user-generated incident and traffic information. In exchange, the city of Calgary will provide real-time government-reported construction, crash and road closure data to Waze.
“This exciting, no-cost partnership with Waze will provide Calgarians with real-time information, about traffic and road conditions, reducing commute times and making our roads even safer,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement.
Waze notes that Calgary’s Traffic Management Centre will be able to improve traffic flow by gathering road information quickly in real-time. The centre will be able to leverage driver insights to improve congestion.
“We’re pleased to partner with The City of Calgary as part of the Waze for Cities Data program, and help Calgarians understand what’s happening on the roads so their drives are as worry-free as possible,” said Mike Wilson, the head of Waze Canada, in a statement.
Waze partnered with the city of Montreal as part of the program back in 2016 and with the city of Toronto in 2017. The company is partnered with over 1,600 cities around the world.
