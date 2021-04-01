VidÃ©otron acquires Quebec cable company Cablovision Warwick

Quebec-based telecom VidÃ©otron has announced that it is acquiring cable company Cablovision Warwick and its network.
The financial terms of the acquisition deal were not included in the announcement.
Cablovision Warwick serves the Quebec municipalities of Warwick, Kingsey Falls and Saint-Felix-de-Kingsey, and has been around for 47 years. VidÃ©otron notes that the company provides customer services and close relationships with local residents.
Current customers can continue using Cablovision Warwick services as usual. In the coming months, the households currently served by the company will be able to switch to VidÃ©otron’s network.
Furthermore, residents who are currently covered by the Cablovision Warwick network will be able to try out Helix, which is VidÃ©otron’s new home entertainment management platform.
This acquisition announcement comes as VidÃ©otron’s parent company, Quebecor, stated that it would be interested in acquiring Freedom Mobile if it were sold off to another player as a possible condition of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl PÃ©ladeau was asked about the possibility by MPs while testifying in front of the Industry, Science and Technology Committee in Ottawa on March 31st. PÃ©ladeau stated that the company was interested in the prospect of buying Freedom Mobile in the past and hinted that it would be again.
Source: Videotron
Comments