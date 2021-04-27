PREVIOUS|
Business

U.S. judge says Huawei did not violate court order by sharing information with CFO

It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018

Apr 27, 2021

10:07 AM EDT

A U.S. judge says Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Reuters reports that the information would be used to fight Meng’s extradition from Vancouver. Although Huawei has not violated the court order, the judge did warn Huawei lawyers to “be careful with [their] filings.”

Lawyers for the company had to appear in court after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing certain information disclosed in the criminal case against the company with Meng.

It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran.

Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.

Meng’s case is expected to conclude in May.

Source: Reuters 

