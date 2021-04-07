Freedom Mobile offering up to 15GB of bonus data with select plans

Freedom Mobile is currently offering up to 15GB of bonus data with select plans for a limited time.
The promotion is available until tonight for new and existing customers. To be eligible for the promotion, you need to activate a new postpaid line or complete a hardware upgrade.
Here are the eligible plans for each bonus data amount:
- 4GB Bonus: Freedom 1GB plan
- 5GB Bonus: Big Gig Unlimited 10GB, Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 10GB/25GB, Promo Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 16GB/20GB, Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 10GB + 3GB Canada-U.S., and Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 30GB + 5GB Canada-U.S plans
- 7GB Bonus: Promo Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 11GB plan
- 8GB Bonus: Freedom 2GB/5GB, and Promo Freedom 3GB/6GB plans
- 15GB Bonus: Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 15GB plan
Freedom notes that customers will receive the additional data every month as long as they remain active and in good standing on an eligible plan. You can learn more about the promotion on Freedom’s website.Â Further, Freedom and some other Canadian carriers are offering $100 bill credits on select activations.
Comments