Prices drop on six Google products and more at Best Buy

This week’s top deals at Best Buy Canada include Google’s wireless sound-isolating Pixel Buds, which, according to a review by our own Patrick O’Rourke, “sound just as good as Apple’s standard AirPods (if not better).”
Check them out, along with deals on five Google Nest products, and a bevy of other tech gear, below:
Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $169.99 (save $70)
Google Nest Cam IQ Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera for $299.99 (save $100)
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $269.99 (save $60)
Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $149.99 (save $30)
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $249.99 (save $50)
Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ w/ Touch ID (2020) for $1,499.99 (save $550)
iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Robot Vacuum for $799.99 (save $300)
Seagate Basic 5TB USB 3.0 External Travel Drive for $119.99 (save $20)
Char-Broil Commercial 38500 BTU Natural Gas BBQ for $464.99 (save $215)
Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $100)
ASUS Vivobook 15.6″ Laptop for $569.99 (save $130)
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Camera Bag & 32GB Memory Card for $849.99 (save $60)
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)
Microsoft Surface Duo Dual 5.6″ 256GB Android LTE Tablet for $1,449.99 (save $550)
Sharp 43″ 4K UHD LED Roku OS Smart TV for $369.99 (save $80)
Vitamix E310 Explorian 1.4L 1380-Watt Stand Blender for $389.99 (save $60)
Sony BRAVIA 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $2,699.99 (save $600)
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299.99 (save $100)
Dell G5 Gaming PC in Abyss Black for $1,699.99 (save $600)
Dell 31.5″ 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $499.99 (save $300)
Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $100)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
