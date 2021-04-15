PREVIOUS|
News

EB Games offering buy one, get one 50 percent off used PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games

The offer runs until April 18th

Apr 15, 2021

12:23 PM EDT

0 comments

EB Games Canada is offering a ‘Buy One, Get One 50 percent off’ promotion on ‘Playd’ (used) PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games.

The deal ends on April 18th and is only available in-store. This is maybe just as well, since the retailer’s website displayed customer information earlier this year but the company has yet to ever address this fact.

Further, the ‘BOGO 50 percent off’ deal can’t be combined with any other promotions.

In addition to stores that are required to be closed amid the pandemic, like those in Ontario, the website’s fine print notes that the offer might not be available at all locations. Therefore, you may want to call your local store before heading over to make sure it’s running the promotion.

Click here for EB Games’ store locator.

Related Articles

News

Apr 14, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch’s big spring sale offers deals on indies, Bethesda games and more

Reviews

Mar 29, 2021

10:54 AM EDT

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is a great pair of entry-level gaming headphones

News

Apr 8, 2021

12:46 PM EDT

Upcoming Outriders patch to fix cross-play and server connection issues

News

Apr 14, 2021

5:48 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $150+ online purchase

Comments