EB Games offering buy one, get one 50 percent off used PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games

EB Games Canada is offering a ‘Buy One, Get One 50 percent off’ promotion on ‘Playd’ (used) PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games.
The deal ends on April 18th and is only available in-store. This is maybe just as well, since the retailer’s website displayed customer information earlier this year but the company has yet to ever address this fact.
Further, the ‘BOGO 50 percent off’ deal can’t be combined with any other promotions.
In addition to stores that are required to be closed amid the pandemic, like those in Ontario, the website’s fine print notes that the offer might not be available at all locations. Therefore, you may want to call your local store before heading over to make sure it’s running the promotion.
Click here for EB Games’ store locator.
