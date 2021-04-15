New Spotify desktop app can finally download albums

If you take your laptop to the cottage or somewhere else where you don’t have an internet connection, you’ll be psyched to know that Spotify’s new macOS and PC desktop app can download albums.
The new album download feature is rolling out as part of the company’s refreshed desktop app that started to release at the end of March. You can read our original report to find out what else changed.
To be clear, you could previously download songs and playlists on the desktop app. I would also like to take this time to ask Spotify once again to bring back the persistent search bar.
To download an album, you just need to navigate to it and you’ll notice a new little down arrow icon. Click on that, and presto, you can listen to all those songs offline for 30 days before you need to reconnect to the internet again. I never download music on my laptop since my phone is way more convenient, but if I was travelling to a remote place for more than a week or lived in an area with spotty internet, I could see myself possibly taking advantage of it.
This is because only Spotify Premium subscribers can download music, so the app needs to check in with the Spotify servers every once and a while to make sure you’re still paying.
The update appeared for me a few days ago, and The Verge is reporting a similar timeline. If you haven’t received the app update yet, it will likely arrive shortly.
Via: The VergeÂ
