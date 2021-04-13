Rogers for Business expands fibre-optic network to over 2,500 businesses in Calgary

Rogers for Business has announced that it’s expanding its fibre-optic network to more than 2,500 businesses in Calgary.
The project will bring high-speed connectivity to small and medium-sized businesses across the city. Rogers notes that the network will allow businesses to adopt flexible technologies for digital e-commerce and private networking.
“With this expansion in Calgary, we are delivering on our commitment to invest in Western Canada and support businesses of all sizes by providing them with more choice when it comes to high-speed fibre connectivity,” said Dean Prevost, the president of Connected Home and Rogers for Business, in a statement.
The carrier notes that construction on the project began last year and is now complete in downtown Calgary.
“The city of Calgary has been laser focused on preparing for the needs of the new economy. Projects like this one will ensure our business community has what it needs to continue to compete and lead the country,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, in a statement.
The latest expansion will offer reliable connectivity to government and public sector businesses along with universities and schools.
Source: Rogers
