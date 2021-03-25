Twitter surveys users about potentially adding public emoji reactions

It looks like Twitter is considering adding emoji-style reactions to tweets.
This wouldn’t be the first time this discussion has been brought up, as front-end engineer and security researcher Jane Manchun Wong found out that Twitter was testing the feature just last year. These emoji reactions would be similar to what Facebook does for comments and other content on its platform.
These new reactions would bring a ‘dislike’ option to Twitter, along with several other emojis. Currently, emoji reactions are only available for use in Twitter direct messages. Making them publicly available to use on any tweet would bring a huge change to the app, and as such, the company has been sending out surveys to gauge user interest for the potential new feature.
As you can see above, users are also asked to choose between different emojis for the same reactions. This indicates that nothing is set in stone just yet.
It even took an extremely long time for a slight character limit increase on tweets, so this emoji implementation process could be ongoing for the foreseeable future as Twitter weighs the positives and negatives of such a large-scale change.
Image Credit: @WFBrother
Source: @WFBrother
