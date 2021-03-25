Ubisoft kicks off Watch Dogs: Legion free trial weekend

Ubisoft has launched a special free trial weekend forÂ Watch Dogs: LegionÂ across most platforms.
The trial will be available from March 25th at 12pm ET to March 29th at 10am ET on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). WhileÂ LegionÂ is available on Google Stadia, a version of the trial isn’t available for the game on that platform.
In the trial, players can play through the storyline up until the Skye Larsen mission. Further, half of the game’s eight boroughs (including the City of London and Islington & Hackey) will be accessible, while all of the side activities (such as darts and bareknuckle fights) will be offered as well.
Additionally, Ubisoft is discounting LegionÂ on all platforms so you can continue playing past the end of the trial. Here are the discounts:
- Epic Games Store on Windows PC — From March 25th t0 March 29th, 50 percent off of the Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions, and 25 percent off of the season pass
- Google Stadia: From March 25th to April 1st, get 52 percent off of the Standard edition, 45 percent off of the Gold and Ultimate editions and 10 percent off of the season pass
- PlayStation — From March 24th to 31st, get 67 percent off of the Standard edition, 60 percent off of the Ultimate edition, and 25 percent off of the season pass
- Ubisoft Store on Windows PC — From March 18th to April 9th, get 50 percent off of the Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions and 25 percent off of the season pass
- Xbox — From March 23rd to April 1st, get 67 percent off of the Standard edition and 60 percent off of the Ultimate edition; from April 2 to April 15, take 50 percent off of the Standard and Ultimate editions
Finally, Ubisoft has revealed the rest of the roadmap forÂ Legion‘s season pass.
In late April, players will receive the special mind-controlling operative Mina, who has her own mission. Later, towards the end of June, the season pass will offerÂ Bloodline, a new campaign featuring originalÂ Watch DogsÂ protagonist Aiden Pearce andÂ Watch Dogs 2Â side character Wrench.
In August, to conclude the pass, Darcy, a new Assassin from the Assassin’s CreedÂ universe, will joinÂ LegionÂ with her own set of new missions.
Source: Ubisoft
