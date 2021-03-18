OnePlus’ Canadian online store is an app now

If you hated going to the OnePlus website to buy the company’s products and you purchase a lot of OnePlus gear, then this app is for you.
You can download the OnePlus Store for free from the Google Play Store.Â
Overall, the app offers a decent design and is easy to navigate. There’s also a weekly draw that rewards shoppers with discounts and free gear.
Right now, the most appealing thing about the app is that you can get the OnePlus 8 on sale for $699 and the OnePlus 8T for $799.
That said, you can also buy the smartphones for the same price through OnePlus’ website.
Source: OnePlus
