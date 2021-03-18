PREVIOUS
OnePlus’ Canadian online store is an app now

You can now buy OnePlus products through an Android app

Mar 18, 2021

1:54 PM EDT

If you hated going to the OnePlus website to buy the company’s products and you purchase a lot of OnePlus gear, then this app is for you.

You can download the OnePlus Store for free from the Google Play Store.Â 

Overall, the app offers a decent design and is easy to navigate. There’s also a weekly draw that rewards shoppers with discounts and free gear.

Right now, the most appealing thing about the app is that you can get the OnePlus 8 on sale for $699 and the OnePlus 8T for $799.

That said, you can also buy the smartphones for the same price through OnePlus’ website.

