Square Enix shows off gameplay from PS5 game Forspoken, developed by FFXV team

During the first-ever PS5 games showcase last June, Square Enix unveiled a mysterious game codenamed ‘Project Athia.’
Now, the company has revealed that the game is officially calledÂ ForspokenÂ during a new trailer containing new story details and gameplay footage.
Developed by Luminous Productions, the team behindÂ Final Fantasy XV,Â ForkspokenÂ stars Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) as Frey, a “young woman in a beautiful yet threatening world.”
Welcome to the world of Forspoken.
Unravel the mysteries of Athia.
Awaken the power within.
Your journey begins here.#Forspoken #PS5 #Playstation #SquareEnix pic.twitter.com/UlGq4QhzkT
— Forspoken (@Forspoken) March 18, 2021
In the trailer, a cinematic plays showing Frey avoiding a dragon in what appears to be a church. The trailer then shifts to a few seconds of Frey running through expansive environments while using some magical abilities.
Notably, the writing team of ForspokenÂ is being led by Gary Whitta, the co-writer ofÂ Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryÂ and Telltale’sÂ The Walking Dead.
Square Enix saysÂ ForspokenÂ will release sometime in 2022. The game will be a PS5 console exclusive for two years, although it will also launch on PC.
Comments