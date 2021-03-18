PREVIOUS|
Square Enix shows off gameplay from PS5 game Forspoken, developed by FFXV team

The game was first revealed during the June 2020 PS5 showcase as "Project Athia"

Mar 18, 2021

1:53 PM EDT

During the first-ever PS5 games showcase last June, Square Enix unveiled a mysterious game codenamed ‘Project Athia.’

Now, the company has revealed that the game is officially calledÂ ForspokenÂ during a new trailer containing new story details and gameplay footage.

Developed by Luminous Productions, the team behindÂ Final Fantasy XV,Â ForkspokenÂ stars Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) as Frey, a “young woman in a beautiful yet threatening world.”

In the trailer, a cinematic plays showing Frey avoiding a dragon in what appears to be a church. The trailer then shifts to a few seconds of Frey running through expansive environments while using some magical abilities.

Notably, the writing team of ForspokenÂ is being led by Gary Whitta, the co-writer ofÂ Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryÂ and Telltale’sÂ The Walking Dead.

Square Enix saysÂ ForspokenÂ will release sometime in 2022. The game will be a PS5 console exclusive for two years, although it will also launch on PC.

