Motorola Edge+ gains Dex-like ‘Ready For’ desktop mode in Android 11 update

Last year, Motorola re-entered the high-end flagship smartphone segment with its new Edge+ device. Now, the phone is finally getting the Android 11 treatment along with a new Samsung Dex-like desktop experience.
The Motorola Edge+ Android 11 update is pretty standard — new features include one-time permissions, chat bubbles and other things that shipped with Android 11 back in September 2020. Perhaps the most standout new addition is the oddly named ‘Ready For’ mode that lets users connect their phone to a monitor like Samsung Dex.
Unfortunately, Ready For requires a cable connection, unlike Dex, which can work wirelessly.
Motorola’s website details Ready For and its possible applications for work, gaming, video calls and more. It also notes that users can connect wireless keyboards and mice to their phones to use with Ready For. Alternatively, you can use the touchscreen on the Edge+ as your touchpad to control the cursor in Ready For mode.
Oddly, the Ready For page isn’t available through Motorola’s Canadian website. The site also shows off a docking accessory for connecting the Edge+ to a screen, but you don’t need the dock to use Ready For.
Instead, Ready For should work with a USB-C to USB-C or a USB-C to HDMI cable. That said, in my experience with features like this, you won’t be able to use just any USB-C cable — you’ll likely need to track down a cable designed to work with Ready For or that supports display output.
Once you’ve connected your Edge+ to a display using a supported cable, the ‘Ready For Experience Hub’ should launch automatically on the phone.
Those interested can learn more about Ready For here.
Source: Motorola Via: Android Authority
