Xbox Series X now available in the Microsoft Store

If you’ve been trying to buy Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or Series S, the sought-after console is now available directly from the Microsoft Store.
Through the company’s online store, the 4K-capableÂ Xbox Series X costs $599. If you’re looking for the smaller, less powerful Series S, it costs $379.Â
Though Microsoft’s recently released video game consoles don’t sell out as fast as Sony’s PlayStation 5, they still usually disappear in a matter of minutes. This means that if you’re interested in buying one, you need to move quickly.
For more on both consoles, check out our reviews of Xbox Series X and Series S.
This story will be updated when the Series X is out of stock.
Source: MicrosoftÂ
