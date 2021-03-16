Xbox begins testing ‘suspend’ game feature to improve download speeds

Xbox Insider beta testers can now take advantage of a new feature that lets them suspend games to increase download speeds.
Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed the Insider rollout of the feature on Twitter while elaborating on how it works.
Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S). New banners in the Full Library will take you to more useful categories! pic.twitter.com/L49winRpM0
— Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) March 16, 2021
Per Marie, the feature can be toggled by clicking the ‘Suspend my game’ option in your download queue. On Xbox One, the game will remain resumable, while Xbox Series X/S users will still be able to use Quick Resume to jump into wherever they left off in the title.
It’s unclear exactly how much, on average, download times are reduced. However, in this increasingly digital age — especially as Xbox adds several big games to Game Pass every couple of weeks — any way to achieve faster downloads is certainly most welcome.
Outside of the suspend game option, Marie also noted that Insiders now have access to new banners in the ‘Full Library’ section. These will make UI navigation more seamless, such as a ‘Leaving Soon’ banner to highlight games that will be exiting the Game Pass catalogue shortly.
It remains to be seen when these features will roll out to all Xbox users, but they at least appear to be quite useful. In the meantime, all Xbox gamers can now access their Achievements via the official Xbox mobile app once again.
Comments