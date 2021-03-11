PREVIOUS|
News

Pinterest announces plans to open new engineering hub in Toronto

The company plans to hire 50 new employees for the hub this year

Mar 11, 2021

12:05 PM EST

0 comments

Pinterest has announced plans to expand its Toronto office and open a new engineering hub in the city.

The company says it plans to hire 50 new employees in 2021, including first-time roles in engineering, sales, insights and marketing.

“Our new engineering office in Toronto will help Pinterest access world class engineering and machine learning talent while contributing to the technology community in Toronto,” said Rahim Daya, Pinterest’s head of international product and the Toronto engineering tech lead, in an emailed press release.

Pinterest notes that the new engineering hub is looking to hire all types of engineers including front-end, full-stack and machine learning.

“The engineers in Canada will be working on global products and will be a core part of building the shopping experience on Pinterest. Toronto will grow to house half of Pinterest’s Shopping engineering team and members of the Toronto team will directly build the shopping technology that will drive Pinterest’s growth over the next 10 years,” Pinterest states.

The company says it has continued to see strong user growth over the past year in Canada, as well as growth in ad spend on Pinterest for Canadian-based brands.

Pinterest opened its first Canadian office in Toronto in 2018.

Image credit: Pinterest 

Related Articles

Features

Mar 8, 2021

4:05 PM EST

Toronto dev creates game about cooking to tell a deeply personal immigration story

Business

Feb 7, 2021

11:37 AM EST

Toronto city council approves plan to expand affordable high-speed internet access

News

Jun 2, 2020

7:08 AM EDT

Pinterest new feature helps users shop for products with a snap

Features

Sep 28, 2019

11:01 AM EDT

Challenger brands panellists chat simplifying digital tools for users, what’s next in tech

Comments