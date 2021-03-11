Canoo joins the EV truck race with new rounded truck design

After recently leaking online, Canoo has now revealed its electric truck design and confirmed plans to release it in 2023.
If you haven’t heard of Canoo before, it’s an L.A.-based electric vehicle (EV) startup that’s notable for using its ‘Skateboard’ battery pack to build out multiple vehicle designs. The company has also revealed a pretty futuristic-looking van and a delivery vehicle.
It’s also working on pioneering a vehicle subscription model that will launch with its van in 2022.
The electric truck will open for pre-orders in Q2 2021, suggesting the company might sell this truck more like a traditional vehicle and not with a subscription cost.
In terms of features, there are tons of hidden add-ons with this truck. The company made an extendable tailgate, multiple fold-down workspaces and a ton of outlets for plugging in tools.
One of the cooler features is the ability to install barriers in the bed of the truck to break it up into modular compartments.
Since there’s no engine, the driver gets to sit further forward in the Canoo truck, which should provide more visibility on the road.
That said, if it comes out in 2023, it’s going to be behind Ford’s electric F-150 along with options from Tesla and Rivian, which I expect will offer tough competition.
- The truck’s key specs can be found below:Dual or rear motor configs
- 600 horsepower
- 550 lb-ft of torque
- Payload capacity of 1800 pounds
- 321km range or more
- Steer-by-wire
Source: Canoo
Comments