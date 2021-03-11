PREVIOUS|
Tesla Model S Plaid+ trim gets $10,000 increase

The rest of Tesla's lineup appears untouched

Mar 11, 2021

10:50 AM EST

The top of the line Tesla Plaid+ Model S trim is now $10,000 more expensive than it was before, with a new starting price of $199,990.

The other Model S trims still costs $114,999 for the Long Range and $159,990 for the Plaid option.

In the U.S., there are reports of smaller bumps on the Model 3 and Model Y price. That said, as far as I can tell by looking at our past reporting and using the Wayback Machine internet archive website, it doesn’t appear that those price increases happened in Canada.

The Model X’s cost also appears untouched.

Source: Tesla Via: Roadshow

