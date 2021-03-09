Apple’s iMac Pro listed as ‘unavailable,’ now back in stock in Canada

Over the weekend, Apple added a note to the top of the iMac Pro purchase page to let customers know that once stock ran out, they wouldn’t be able to buy the all-in-one computer anymore. Shortly after that message appears, Apple listed the computer as “unavailable” — now it’s back in stock.
MacRumors spotted the change, which saw the iMac Pro become unavailable on Apple’s U.S. and Canadian websites.
It’s not entirely clear why Apple listed the computer as unavailable, but it’s back on sale now for anyone who wants to purchase it — however, you may not want to.
Apple hasn’t significantly updated the iMac Pro since it launched in 2017. Users can get it with a 3.0GHz Xeon Intel W processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU, but the age makes the $6,299 price tag tough to swallow.
Considering Apple is rumoured to launch new iMacs powered by Apple Silicon chips this year, it may be worth waiting. Apple’s M1-powered MacBooks brought some impressive performance, so it’ll be interesting to see what benefits — if any — the company’s in-house chips bring to the iMac line.
