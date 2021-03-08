Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox headset is $40 off on Amazon

If you’re looking for a solid gaming headset to use with just Xbox consoles, including Xbox One systems and the Xbox Series X/S, Razer’s Kaira Pro Wireless Headset is currently $40 off on Amazon right now.
While the Kaira Pro isn’t multi-platform like SteelSeries Arctis 7x or 9x, it still offers excellent sound quality and entirely wireless voice chat over Xbox Live, given that the headset connects directly to Xbox consoles.
Other features include RGB lights (because, of course), Windows Sonic virtual surround sound support, roughly 15 hours of battery life and impressive build quality.
You can find Razer’s Kaira Pro headset on Amazon for $159, down from $199. The Kaira Xbox headset, which is similar to the Kaira Pro but doesn’t feature a built-in mic or Bluetooth 5.0 support, is also on sale for $132.12 (down from $139).
For more on the Kaira Pro, check out our in-depth look at the headphones.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments