SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox wireless headset on sale at Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada has a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for the Xbox Series X, Series S, or the older Xbox One line.
The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is available for $240 right now, down from the usual $259.99. The headset has a built-in retractable microphone, integrated Xbox Wireless connectivity and Bluetooth.
Including Bluetooth is a great way to let players enjoy music or podcasts while they game. The Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream audio from your phone while you play, which some people love to do.
While the deal may not be the best out there, $20 off is better than nothing, especially for one of the better wireless headsets available for Xbox.
Plus, if $240 is a bit much for you, Amazon lists some used options for as low as $168.02, which is an even better deal if you don’t mind some minor cosmetic damage to the headset.
You can check out the Amazon page here.
Image credit: SteelSeries
