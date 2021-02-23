Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is one of my favourite games of 2020.
For myself and many other gamers who have a connection to the original titles in the series, the excellent remake offered a nostalgic blast from the past and a few weeks of respite from an otherwise dismal year.
Now, the collection of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games is making its way to the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021.
On Monday, Tony Hawk himself tweeted a few cryptic messages regarding the series coming to more platforms, but today, publisher Activision confirmed the news.
Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and Iâ€™m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?
â€” Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2021
While the Switch version of the game will presumably feature pared-down visuals, but the same solid gameplay, the Series X and PS5 iterations of the game include the option for 120fps at 1080p or 60fps at 4K. The Series S version supports 120fps at 1080p or 60fps at 1440P that upscales to 4K.
If you own the digital PS4 or Xbox One version of the game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the current-gen iteration for $10. However, if you bought the Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, you get the upgrade for free. It’s unclear if Activision will offer an upgrade for the physical PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.
In other Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater-related news, Activision recently merged Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2‘s developer Vicarious Visions into Blizzard Entertainment.
For more on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’s, check out my in-depth look at the game.
Comments