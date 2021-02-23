PREVIOUS|
Google to lift political ad ban implemented following Capitol riot

The search giant says it will continue to rigorously enforce its ads policies

Google is lifting the pause on political ads that it had implemented following the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th.

“Starting on Wednesday, we will be lifting our Sensitive Events policy to again allow advertisers to run political ads,” the tech giant said in a statement to CNBC.

“We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process.”

Google sent an email to advertisers outlining that they will be able to once again run ads that comply with its election ads policy starting February 24th.

The search giant had paused some advertising following the riot to prevent the spread of misinformation or exploitation. Google notes that it regularly halts ads around “sensitive” events when they could be used to spread misinformation.

Google wasn’t the only digital giant to take action following the Capitol riot, as Twitter permanently suspended former President Donald Trump’s account.

Further, Facebook has banned his account “indefinitely,” as its oversight board will make the final decision regarding the suspension. YouTube had also briefly suspended Trump’s account.

Source: CNBC

